Marriage is not the cause of domestic violence – Omotola

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has pointed out that marriage is not the cause of domestic violence, but people are.

The mother of four who has been married for 23 years, revealed this as she countered media personality, Daddy Freeze’s recent IG post, advising women that being called a “Living Miss is better than a dead Mrs”.

She wrote, “Marriage is not the cause of violence. People are. Stay away from violent/abusive people. Work, marriage, friendship, family. Nothing/no one is worth the result.”

Recall, that OAP, Daddy Freeze has said in an earlier post, that an individual doesn’t have to be married for them to be blessed and happy. He said this while reacting to the news of a man who killed his wife over infidelity accusations.

His post reads: “You don’t have to be married to be blessed, you don’t have to be married to be happy, you don’t have to be married to be rich or successful in business, you don’t even have to be married to make heaven.”