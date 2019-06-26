Man sells 3-day-old son for N150,000 in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—A 27-year-old man, Mr. Chukwuma Enemuo, who allegedly conspired with one Obi Chidubem to sell his three-day-old baby for N150000, has been arrested by men of Anambra State Police Command.

It was gathered that Enemuo and his accomplice sold the baby boy at Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state after lying to his wife that the baby died after delivery.

According to the report, the baby was sold to one Mrs. Anulika Okafor, a native of Uruokwe village, also in Ozubulu.

How he did it—Police

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said yesterday that three suspects had been arrested over the incident, adding that the baby had also been recovered.

Haruna said: “Police detectives attached to Ozubulu Division arrested Chukwuma Enemuo of Okwutu Amawka village, Ozubulu, in Ekwusigo Local Government Area.

“The suspect conspired with one Obi Chidubem, 45, of Umuabuche Eziama village, Uli in Ihiala Local Government Area and sold his three days old baby boy for N150,000 to one Mrs. Anulika Okafor, 39, of Uruokwe village, Ozubulu.”

He said the case was under investigation, adding that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

Murder

Also in Anambra State, a graduate of law from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Mr. Victor Ohale, who is participating in the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, scheme in Imo State, has stabbed his younger brother, Mr. Kelechi Ohale, to death.

Reasons for his action were not immediately known, but Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said the Police detectives attached to ‘B’ Division of the command in Awka arrested Ohale, 28, who committed the offence at 8, Oraeri Street, GRA, Awka, where both were living.

According to Haruna, “the suspect allegedly used knife to stab his younger brother, Kelechi Ohale, 19. They hail from Emekuku in Owerri North LGA of Imo State.

“The scene was visited by the Police detectives and victim was rushed to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka, where he was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.”

The Police spokesman said five knives, allegedly used in perpetrating the crime, were also recovered from the suspect, adding that the items had been registered as exhibits.

He said the corpse had been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy, adding that investigation into the incident had begun, after which the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.