Man in court for allegedly misappropriating N70,000 bread proceeds

Abuja – A 23-year-old man, Hamilu Sani, on Friday appeared in a Kubwa Grade I Area Court, for allegedly misappropriating N70,000 bread proceeds.

Th police charged Sani, who resides in Kubwa Village, Abuja with criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the complainant, Uche Godwin of Kagini, Abuja, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on June 12.

He alleged that the complainant entrusted with 120 loaves of bread to the defendant to sell and remit N70, 000 to Godwin but he converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312, 309 and 322 of the Penal Code.

After the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Ibrahim Balarabe, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one reliable surety, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Balarabe adjourned the matter until July 15 for hearing. (NAN).