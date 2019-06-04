MAN hails FG over special port for solid minerals export

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, has hailed the Federal Government over special port designated for solid minerals export in Burutu, the headquarters of Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State.

In an interview with Vanguard, National President, MAN, Kabir Kankara, said it is a step in the right direction that would add value to the sector and boost economic activities following shipment of solid minerals.

He said: “This is welcomed and cheering news to Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, and we can see now that the government is serious, and can partner with us because by the time we have a dedicated port just for the shipment of solid minerals outside the country that means a serious boost to the sector.

“It will take the solid minerals sector to a new dimension in terms of revenue generation, and when this port commences operation there will be the Nigerians Customs Service, banks, especially the Nigeria Export and Import Bank, proper control on movement of solid minerals within and outside the country at the port, and there will be value for minerals leaving the country.

“Also it will lead to high revenue generation by the government, increased attraction and participation of investors in the sector including accountability, proper monitoring, employment generation and wealth creation.

“Revenue leakages would be stopped, illicit trading and illegal miners would be could be curtailed, illegal inflow of monies would be controlled, then legal miners would know how to add value to their products, there would be good packaging of solid minerals for export, synergies and partnerships would be stronger, and also proper channelling of solid minerals through our partners. In fact, the benefits are enormous.”

Meanwhile, the miners’ boss urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to fast track process of revitailising the port for solid minerals export activities to commence, and also expressed support to make the sector a major source of revenue generation and employment creation.