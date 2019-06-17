Man destroys cars at Nigerian High Commission in London over passport

A Nigerian, Mr. Ewohime Apkovweta 32, went to the Nigeria Embassy in London Monday and destroyed diplomatic cars of the Nigerian High Commission in London.

The Commission said the man destroyed about seven cars, some belonging to the mission, and some to guests who parked nearby

He had approached the Embassy to collect his passport at about 2 p.m

He had approached the Embassy to collect his passport at about 2 p.m

But was told a collection of passports closes at 1 p.m

He insisted on collecting his passport and was told to bring his collection slip which he could not produce.

He left agitated and returned from a nearby hotel to destroy about 7 cars, some belonging to the mission, and some to guests who parked nearby.