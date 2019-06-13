Man cries for help as wife dies after delivery of triplets

PORT HARCOURT – HELPLESS Emmanuel Amadi whose wife died following delivery of triplets in Elele Alimini, Emohua Local Government Area, Rivers state, has cried out for financial support to sustain the babies.

Chinyere, Amani’s wife, died from excessive bleeding following complications minutes after she was delivered of the triplets Wednesday night by a traditional birth attendant in the community.

“This is too much for me to bear. I need help from government, members of the public, NGOs etc to enable me take care of these day old triplet’s feeding and medication”, he appealed.

All three children, alive at the time of filing this report, had been moved to a clinic in neighboring Ahoada as Amadi further appealed”

Mr Emmanuel Amadi could be contacted on 08033758012 with his appeal account details as 3078835817

First Bank, Emmanuel Amadi.

