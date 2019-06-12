Man attempts to snatch baby from mother’s back in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—A morbid drama played out yesterday, as an unidentified young man in his early twenties attempted to snatch a baby from the back of its mother in Ado-Ekiti.

He was almost lynched by an irate mob.

The incident, which occurred at the popular Fajuyi Roundabout close to the entrance of the Government House in Ado Ekiti, took passers-by surprise.

The mother of the baby resisted attempts by the suspect to violently snatch the baby from her back, which attracted attention of passers-by, who descended on the suspect.

It was gathered that the suspect almost escaped arrest when he started displaying some level of insanity, but the mob would not be deceived; he was beaten to a pulp.

Eyewitness told Vanguard that the suspected abductor had succeeded in collecting the mobile phone of the woman, which was retrieved from him, and he was later handed over to the Police at the Area Command office in Ado-Ekiti.

Speaking with Vanguard, some of the passers-by expressed concern over the increasing rate of crime and kidnapping in Ekiti.

They appealed to Ekiti State Police Command to handle the case with utmost sincerity, as the suspect could help in apprehending other criminals.

Attempts to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer, Caleb Ikechukwu, were unsuccessful as his mobile lines were not reachable.