Man, 66, wins Western Lotto’s N18 million

by Moses Nosike

An Abeokuta, Ogun State-based businessman, Mr. Samuel Adebiyi, 66, has won N18 million lottery prize from playing Western Lotto. Adebiyi, who could neither speak nor write English Language or even Pidgin English, said he learnt of Western Lotto through one of its agents in Abeokuta.

Adebiyi, who the N18 million from playing Western Lotto’s 5/90 Ghana game, said he had always been playing pools in the past, but his experience with Western Lotto was outstanding.

Speaking on Tuesday in Lagos during the presentation of the N18 million cheque to Adebiyi, the Managing Director of Western Lotto Nigeria Limited, Mr. Yomi Ogunfowora, said the payment of the winning was a fulfilment of its brand promise of prompt payment of winnings.

“This is a practical demonstration of our promise to pay winnings as soon as they come. We are committed to making millionaires by redistributing wealth. For us, our word is our bond. And we

congratulate Mr. Samuel Adebiyi, for winning N18 million from our 5/90 Ghana game.

“We do hope that from today, Mr. Adebiyi will go all out like Miss Dorcas Nwagbara, who won N15 million from playing one of our other games, to tell others about Western Lotto. We pay as soon as you win. No stories!” Ogunfowora said.

Two of Western Lotto’s brand Ambassadors, Alexx Ekubo and Adeyemi Afolabi, popularly known as Lasisi Elenu, presented the N18 million cheque to the winner.

Speaking in Yoruba, an obviously elated Adebiyi said he had been down with malaria for some days, but he became well immediately he got the news that he had won a cash prize of N18 million.

Adebiyi said he felt he was dreaming until he got to the Victoria Island, Lagos office of Western Lotto and the cheque was presented to him.

On his plans for the money, Adebiyi, who has two wives, but refused to disclose how many children he has, said he was yet to make up his mind on how to spend the money.

He thanked the management of the gaming company for living up to its promise.