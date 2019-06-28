Malabu scandal: Goodluck Jonathan featuring in an International fraud case is ‘disgraceful’ – Lauretta Onochie

By Nwafor Sunday

With the appearance of ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s name in the Malabu case, the social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, Friday disclosed how disappointed she was on learning the alleged involvement of the former president in an international scandal case.

Onochie via her tweeter handle narrated how disgraceful it is for Jonathan’s name to be mentioned in an International fraud case.

Recall that in 2017, BuzzFeed quoted a 2017 excerpt of FBI submissions to Italian authorities wherein Mr Ednan Agaev, a former Russian diplomat, who is the middleman and defendant in the case, alleged that if the former Nigerian petroleum minister, Mr Dan Etete actually paid out bribes to Nigerian officials, “Agaev stated that he would think President Goodluck Jonathan got at least $200 million of this money.”

The Malabu scandal involved the transfer of about $1.1 billion by Shell and ENI through the Nigerian government to accounts controlled by Mr. Dan Etete.

But Jonathan had on many occasions denied this allegation, recently describing it as “cheap, predictable and recycled falsehood”.

Jonathan’s media adviser, Mr Ikechukwu Eze, had on May issued a statement saying: “Former President Goodluck Jonathan did not ask for or collect any bribes, neither has he been charged for asking or collecting bribes, neither will he ever be charged with asking for or collecting bribes, because such never happened.”

Similarly, Mr. Ednan Agaev, who once alleged that Jonathan allegedly received $200 million in the controversial Malabu deal has reversed himself on the claim, stressing that the initial statement in which he indicted the former President was made under duress.

However, expressing surprise on why Nigerians remained mum after reading and hearing the event which allegedly involved the former president, Onochie wrote, “But why are Nigerians silent on this OPL245Fraud case involving prominent members of past Nigerian govts? Why is there not an outrage over this International disgrace? Is it because they practice the “right” religion and come from the “right” part of Nigeria? A fraud is a fraud

The Malabu scandal involved the transfer of about $1.1 billion by Shell & ENI through the Nigerian govt to accounts controlled by ex Nig. Petroleum minister, Dan Etete. It involved ex Pres. Jonathan, who allegedly received $200 million bribe in the controversial deal OPL245Fraud.

Isn’t it a disgrace that Jonathan who had the mandate of Nigeria to look after her welfare, is the one who is featuring prominently in an International fraud case, OPL245fraud.

So how did past PDP governments fight corruption? They didn’t. They expanded the scope of corruption.”

But why are Nigerians silent on this #OPL245Fraud case involving prominent members of past Nigerian govts? Why is there not an outrage over this International disgrace? Is it because they practice the “right” religion and come from the “right” part of Nigeria? A fraud is a fraud — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) June 27, 2019

The Malabu scandal involved the transfer of about $1.1 billion by Shell & ENI through the Nigerian govt to accounts controlled by ex Nig. Petroleum minister, Dan Etete

It involved ex Pres. Jonathan, who allegedly received $200 million bribe in the controversial deal #OPL245Fraud, pic.twitter.com/2lpLCniS3l — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) June 27, 2019

Isn’t it a disgrace that Jonathan who had the mandate of Nigeria to look after her welfare, is the one who is featuring prominently in an International fraud case, #opl245fraud. So how did past PDP governments fight corruption? They didn’t. They expanded the scope of corruption. — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) June 27, 2019

Let cows roam everywhere

Nigerians: No, it’s outdated Let’s restore cattle grazing route

Wailers: No! Buhari grabbing land for Fulanis Let’s have Cattle Colonies (Ranches) in states

Wailers: No! Buhari colonising us for Fulanis What Do Wailers Want?

Just Remove Buhari. Simple pic.twitter.com/CncJ5Py6BG — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) June 28, 2019

#OPL245Fraud: Obasanjo Gave Etete Oil Block To “Shore Up PDP Support In Southern Nigeria”- Ex-Russian Diplomat Tells Court So my South Nigeria was bought with their own oil to support PDP. INSULT!@MBuhari will never insult any regions support and not with what belongs to them — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) June 28, 2019

“Stop blaming Buhari, we will work with him to achieve the desired nation. We have had our son as the president who never did all we wanted for us. Send us to Buhari and we will deliver the message”

-Oba Adeyemi, Alaafin of Oyo rallies support for President Kaabiesi oooo pic.twitter.com/cNlArUv4O7 — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) June 28, 2019

Earlier today, President Buhari received in audience, President of International Criminal Court Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji at the State House, Abuja. 📸 by Sunday Aghaeze God bless Nigeria.

Lauretta Onochie @Laurestar. — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) June 28, 2019