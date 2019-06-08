Making Naira Marley a scapegoat is unfair — Shady Blue

By Rotimi Agbana

UK based Nigerian born Jazz music singer, Folashde Aboderin, a.k.a Shady Blue may be considered a newbie on the Nigerian music scene, but the singer who has returned to Nigeria to romance African sounds as part of efforts to promote her music, has been on the music scene for more than a decade, working with big shots including Don Jazzy, Dbanj, JJC Skillz, Olu Maintain, among others.

In a chat with Showtime, while assessing recent happenings on the Nigerian music scene, Shady Blue stated that EFCC’s resolve to make a scapegoat out of popular street rapper, Naira Marley, who is being charged for credit card fraud, is unfair.

“I don’t think the way the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has clamped down on Naira Marley is fair. I feel really sorry for the guy, I don’t know the true story but it’s really unfair the way he’s being treated. But that’s just how life is; one person get’s to be the unlucky person unfortunately. I recently discovered that he’s not the first Nigerian artiste to glorify internet fraud. It’s just unfortunate he has to be the scapegoat”, she said.

Speaking on her decision to return to Nigeria to promote her music career, she said; “I’ve never done Afro-beat music up until now because I wasn’t thinking about the Nigerian market. My brother keeps telling to try it out but I keep stalling. I’m a Jazz music singer, I’ve done other genres of music in the past but it didn’t work for me because I don’t think its my style. I believe however things have happened is the way God has orchestrated it. I believed that when the time is right it would happen. I think I probably would have been in a better place by now but I also took time out to have children which made me stop music for a while. I also lost my confidence; I went through a lot while having children which made me lose my self confidence. Eventually, my brother sat me down and encouraged me to do the Afro-beat genre of music. That why I’m back in Nigeria to fulfill this dream”, she stated.