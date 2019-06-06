Makinde tells ex-office holders to return official vehicles within 48hrs

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, ordered all former political office holders in the state to immediately return government vehicles and other assets in their custody.

The governor, in statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said that former officials must ensure the return of the state’s assets within 48 hours.

The statement reads: “It has been observed that that some former political office holders are still in possession of official vehicles attached to their offices despite the fact that they are no longer in the service of Oyo State.

“Consequently, Governor Seyi Makinde has, therefore, directed that all former political functionaries who are still in possession of government vehicles should return the same to government transport pool within 48 hours.”

The statement added that anyone who fails to comply with the directive should be ready to face security agencies.

It added that the government will not fail to take all necessary steps to ensure the retrieval of its assets.