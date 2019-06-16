Makinde targets agric to boost Oyo’s economic fortunes

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has declared that his government would boost the agriculture sector to achieve accelerated development of the state in the next four years.

Governor Makinde, who was speaking during an event at Eruwa said that his administration would revive the farm settlements and leverage on the agricultural value chain to turn the fortunes of the state around.

Makinde, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, said that the administration realising that the state is rich in farming potential, would use agriculture as the focal point of contact for development.

He said: “For accelerated development of Oyo State in the next four years, we intend to use agriculture for the economic prosperity of the state, with special attention devoted to areas like Ibarapaland, where there is a farm settlement. Here there is about 5, 800 hectares of land. We will revive it we will give special attention to reviving the farm settlements.”

The governor also said that his government will take full advantage of the agricultural value chain so as to bring the desired benefits to the government and the people.

While speaking on infrastructure development, the Governor assured people of Ibarapaland that his government would compete for the Ibadan/Eruwa road, which was left uncompleted by the immediate past government.

He said: “On my way here, I saw that the last administration had done the road halfway. We will complete it. It will not become an abandoned project.”

Governor Makinde said that he holds Ibarapaland in high esteem as Eruwa was the first location he would visit outside Ibadan since he was sworn- in as Governor.

“I hold Ibarapaland in very high esteem and you will discover that this is the first place I am visiting outside Ibadan after I was sworn-in. It shows the love between me and Ibarapaland and the love will keep growing.

“In 2015 when I contested and of course I lost the election, it was only in Ibarapa East that I won a ward. It must be that Ibarapa land and Ibarapa people are dear to my heart. Last Monday, your son, Debo Ogundoyin emerged the number three citizen of Oyo State. I pray he will use that position for the good of Ibarapaland and for