Reggae legend, Majek Fashek talks 20-years of democracy in Nigeria

*Blasts Soundcity TV for refusing to play his music video

Every year, June 12 marks the celebration of democracy day in Nigeria, and equally to assess the impact of democracy on all sectors of the nation’s economy.

On the entertainment segment of Vanguard Live today, legendary reggae music singer, Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek, was a guest on the show, and among issues he discussed was how 20-years of democracy rule in Nigeria has impacted on the entertainment industry, and his recent clash with Soundcity TV.

Talking about how democracy has impacted on the entertainment industry, the acclaimed rainmaker urged the government not to abandon the entertainment industry because it is a major sector of the Nigerian economy.

Speaking on his recent clash with Soundcity TV, the ‘Send down the rain’ crooner condemned the popular TV station for disrespecting him by refusing to play his recent music videos over claims that they are not quality enough.

See video below