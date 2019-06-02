Magistrates and judges are ministers of God unto men

The most High God, rules in the kingdom of men and gives it to whomsoever He wills-DANIEL 4:17. HENCE HE SETS UP GOVERNMENTS, TO ENFORCE LAW AND ORDER IN THE KINGDOM OF MEN, SO THAT THE KINGDOM OF MEN WILL NOT BE LIKE ANIMAL KINGDOM. The most important arm of these Governments, in the sight of God, is what the scripture refers to as HIGHER POWERS, and these higher powers are the magistrates and judges, and every soul is commanded to be subject to these magistrates and judges, because they are ordained of God-ROMANS 13:1.

Therefore these Magistrates and the Judges, are God’s own ministers, who have the sword, to execute judgment upon those who do evil in the society, and to mete out justice. They are, therefore servants unto God. Every magistrate or judge is the minister of God unto all for good. But if the people do that which is evil, they should be afraid; for the judges beareth not the sword in vain; for he is the minister of God, and a revenger to execute judgment upon any man that doeth evil. Wherefore, all men must be subject to magistrates and judges, not only for wrath, but for conscience’s sake-ROMANS 13:4-5.

Any civil government in authority, or any citizen of the country, most especially, any believer in Christ, who resists any magistrate or judge by refusing to obey his/her verdict or judgment, is resisting the ordinance of God, and shall receive God’s damnation-ROMANS 13:2. Believers in Christ are commanded in TITUS 3:1, that they must be subject to these higher powers, by obeying the order of magistrates and judges, and must be ready to do every good work, so that they will not be damned by God.

Judges and magistrates must also TAKE HEED WHAT THEY DO, FOR THEY JUDGE NOT FOR MAN BUT FOR THE LORD WHO IS WITH THEM IN THAT JUDGMENT. AND SO, THEY MUST NOT JUDGE BECAUSE OF THE FEAR OF MAN OR BECAUSE OF THE FEAR OF THE GOVERNMENT IN AUTHORITY, BUT WITH THE FEAR OF GOD, WHO PUT THEM IN THIS HIGHER POWER. THEY MUST LET THE FEAR OF THE LORD BE UPON THEM; AND GIVE JUDGMENT. FOR WITH THE LORD OUR GOD, THERE IS NO INIQUITY OR RESPECT OF PERSONS, OR TAKING OF GIFTS-2 CHRONICLES 19:6-7.

Therefore, as ministers or servants of God, magistrates and judges should not be partial in their judgments, with regard to respect of persons, or the government in authority, neither should they take gifts to pervert the judgment of the innocent, otherwise they shall become judges or magistrates of evil thoughts and thereby incur the wrath of God- JAMES 2:4.

The role of the true church in a civil government, is to preach salvation from sin, to the kingdom of men, that they may abstain from every evil work. Because of this important divine role of the church, in the society, saints of God are warned by the Spirit of God, not to sue one another to any law court. Rather, they must judge all matters amongst themselves- 1 CORINTHIANS 6:1-3. Apostle Paul further questioned, and I quote, “Do ye not know that the saints shall judge the world? And if the world shall be judged by you, are ye not worthy to judge the smallest matters? Know ye not that we shall judge angels? How much more things that pertain to this life?”

The healing of any nation and the stability of any civil government in authority and the stability and sanctity of the Judiciary and the peace of any nation, depend upon true militant praying churches in that nation, because JESUS ALONE IS THE PRINCE OF PEACE! THE WICKED AND ANY ONE THAT REJECTS JESUS AND HIS WORDS, SHALL HAVE NO PEACE-JOHN 16:33; ISAIAH 57:20-21.

And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free, thus saith the Lord.