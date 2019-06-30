Madagascar coach dreams upset against Nigeria

After making a bright start to their debut campaign, Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis is hopeful of securing a win over the Super Eagles in their last group B clash in Alexandria this evening.

Madagascar are on 4 points after beating Burundi 1-0 and securing a draw in their first game, a win today will put them at par with the Super Eagles and Dupuis believes they can beat the Eagles.

“We hope to win against Super Eagles tomorrow (Sunday). A point will be enough for us to progress, but three points are better than one.

“I am proud of what we have achieved in our very first AFCON but we face Nigeria, and we expect a very tough game. We have to try and recover because there is some tiredness in the squad.

“We have our strategy we hope to deploy tomorrow. Maybe we won’t see much of the ball, but we have a plan about what to do when we get it. We have a plan, and we hope to do well tomorrow.