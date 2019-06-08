Mace theft: My saddest day in 8th assembly -Sen Melaye

SEN Dino Melaye has described the theft of mace at the Nigerian Senate on perceived orders of a Senator as his saddest day in the 8th National Assembly which elapsed Friday.

Melaye, in his valedictory remarks as the 8th Senate Assembly wound down also said his greatest joy was in Sen Bukola Saraki, serving out the entire tenure as Senate President against perceived daunting antagonism from the Presidency and opposition aimed at dethroning in the House.

He said, “My day of sadness, bitterness, was the day my own colleague, became the mace thief, the day, dissidents, thugs, desecrated the chambers of the Nigerian Senate.

“It was the day he led criminals, to move the symbol of democracy, symbol of authority, out of the sacred chamber of the Senate. That day, Mr. President (Saraki), just like the Bible said, Jesus wept, that day I wept.”

Melaye who has indicated interest to run for approaching Kogi state 2019 governorship also mocked Sen Godswill Akpabio for failing to retain his seat in the upper chambers in the general polls while charging other colleagues who won’t be part of the 9th Assembly to continue to work in the interest of Nigeria outside political office.