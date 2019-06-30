Love the tool for an excellent spirit

Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels and have not charity, I become as sounding brass, or a tinkling cymbal. And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries, and all knowledge; and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, and have not charity, I am nothing. 1 Corinthians 13: 1- 2 KJV

Here, Apostle Paul was speaking to the church of God in Corinth but especially more to the leaders of the church and the nation. He says that love is a very important tool in Christianity and leadership. What is love? We need to research it and it is there in the scripture. Love is the strongest tool that binds men. When we research, we need to constantly compare to the definition of love we have.

The biggest test of our Christianity is not a test of what we do or say but a test of what is in our heart. It is our thoughts, what are we thinking in our hearts towards our brothers, neighbour? We are used to thinking one thing and saying something else. For the word of God is living and active and sharper than any double-edged sword, piercing even to the point of dividing soul from spirit, and joints from marrow; it is able to judge the desires and thoughts of the heart. And no creature is hidden from God, but everything is naked and exposed to the eyes of him to whom we must render an account. Hebrews 4: 12-13 NET

A man who goes about praising people while they curse those people in their heart does not exemplify love. Love must begin from the heart; it starts with how we relate with people and those things we say and think about them when they are not with us.

Having love in your heart towards all of mankind frees you from pain and the shackles of pain, hate, anger, failure and lack. Today I implore you to open your heart to love. Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like, unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets. Mathew 22: 37 – 40 KJV.