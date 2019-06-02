Lille set to beat Southampton to Osimhen signing

LOSC Lille of France are set to sign former Golden Eaglets striker, Victor Osimhen, after out bidding Southampton of England.

Reports by Get French Football News stated that Lille are now favourites to sign Osimhen who has been valued at €10million by his Belgian club Charleroi.

The winger, who signed for the Belgian side following his loan from Wolfsburg, enjoyed a fine campaign last season, netting 20 goals and four assists in all competitions.

Osimhen has attracted attention from a number of European sides with his great pace and skill when running at opponents, as well his end product, and Southampton were linked with the Nigerian winger.

Lille, who are looking to find a possible replacement for Nicolas Pepe, are said to be in pole position however.

There may still be hope for Saints, though, as there has been no concrete offer for the player as of yet. It is reported that Lille are still weighing up an offer for Watford winger Dodi Lukebakio before they make a decision on Osimhen.

