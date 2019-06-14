Lifestyle changes for good health

Good health is complex, but there are lots of tiny tweaks you can make to your daily habits to help you live longer, and with more energy, focus, and happiness. Take in the good fats from foods like avocado, olive oil, fatty fish, and nuts. They are essential for immune system function, and glowing skin.

It is important to get seven to nine hours of sleep every night. If you lose just an hour of sleep each night, your risk of obesity goes up. If you have trouble getting to sleep, try learning from your sleep patterns by wearing a tracking watch. You can also work on creating a better environment for sleep.

Enjoy plenty of fruits and vegetables, reduce salt and sugar intake and also eat regularly, with controlled portion sizes.

Drink a lot of water. It’s impossible to overstate how important staying hydrated is. Drinking enough water will lead to more energy, better skin, and maybe even weight loss.

Vigorous exercise is essential but heavy lifting for an hour can’t undo the negative effects of sitting for the entire rest of the day. Try taking the stairs or taking short walks around your office or around the house at the top of every hour.

Orgasms are good for you, good for your brain, immune system, sleep, and more. A partner is great, but you don’t need one to reap the health benefits of sexual satisfaction.