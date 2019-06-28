LG autonomy, best gift of democracy – Council boss

Mr Bege Katuka, Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State has applauded the present administration for passing into law the Local Government Autonomy.

Mr Bege Katuka, who spoke on Friday during the ceremony of his One Year of Stewardship at Kaura, described the development as one of the greatest gifts of democracy.

He said that the autonomy had created an all-inclusive sense of governance, stressing that government was now masses-oriented rather than a business in the hands of a few.

“Our primary responsibility is to come up with projects that would benefit thousands of people, especially the rural populace,” he said.

Katuka said the essence of the event was part of the fulfillment of the policies of the present administration, to impact on the welfare of the people.

The chairman attributed the successes recorded by his administration to the cooperation he got from the people of the area.

He noted that the essence of politics and governance was primarily to touch the life of the people, adding, “if that is not done, that is not governance.”

“My greatest award to seen to see the people visit my office from remote villages within the local government, to say thank you for providing either access road, bridge, water and or electricity.”

He said the council had been able to achieve all it has achieved within the year in record given the meagre resources at its disposal because it worked with realistic budget.

Katuka expressed gratitude to Gov. Nasir El-Rufai’i and his former Deputy, Barnabas Bantex for availing him the opportunity to serve and promised not to betray the confidence reposed on him.

The chairman urged the people to shun divisive tendencies, including unguided criticism but instead synergise with stakeholders on matters that would move the council, state and the nation to the desired height.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects highlighted in the scorecard recorded in the council Kaura within the last one year include; construction and renovation of Kagoro township roads.

Others are provision of motorised borehole at Takad Chiefdom, Kaura Fabwang, Zankan villages as well as provision of solar light at council’s staff quarters.

The chairman also mentioned construction of box culvert at Fada Attakar, rehabilitation of Kagoro abbatoir, beautification of Agban roundabout, provision of tractors among others.

Bantex, Mr James Kanyip, Deputy Chief of Staff, Kaduna State Deputy Governor’s office, politicians, youths and women groups, traditional institution and persons from all works of life graced by the occasion. (NAN)