Let’s kick drug abuse, trafficking out of Nigeria, Africa – NEPAD

As the world marks International Day against Drug Abuse, the African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) has condemned illegal trafficking of drugs in Nigeria and African.

Mrs Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer of AUDA-NEPAD, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, called on Nigerians to join hands to do away with drug abuse in the country.

The statement was signed by Mr Abolade Ogundimu, Media Assistant to the coordinator of AUDA-NEPAD.

June 26 of every year has been set aside by the United Nations to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Trafficking of Illicit Drugs.

Akobundu explained that every drug is meant to cure at least a particular ailment in human beings or animals.

She said that any attempt to take any drug beyond its recommended dosage is not only dangerous to the person but also to the entire society.

According to Akobundu, people around the abuser of drugs will also feel the negative impacts of such activities.

The AUDA-NEPAD boss decried drug abuse among the youths, stressing that it was a great threat to humanity that should be resisted through collective efforts.

“God gives wisdom to humanity to find solutions to its various problems, including medical challenges. But the recent spate of deliberate abuse of drugs among people of different social classes especially, the youths, is now alarming.

“It becomes more worrisome to find people giving flimsy excuses to be abusing and illegally trafficking drugs that are supposed to be taken moderately for different ailments,“ she said.

The AUDA-NEPAD boss urged youths to turn back from the path of self-destruction associated with drug abuse and enjoined them to emulate good role models.

Akobundu noted that no matter the fame of the illicit drugs, they always ended in humiliation of the abusers.

According to her, drug abuse is one of the major causes of insecurity ravaging the nation; hence the need to strategise means to tackle its menace.

She called on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), health workers, parents, teachers and religious leaders to continue to complement government’s effort in stemming the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

The AUDA-NEPAD boss said the agency would continue to collaborate with relevant public and private organisations like NDLEA, NAFDAC, NGOs among others to mitigate the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria.

She advised parents not only to guide their wards against drug abuse but to ensure they only give prescribed drugs to them and pay attention to their odd behaviours.

Akobundu also appealed to teachers to report any activity that is unpleasant in their students to appropriate authorities for timely interventions.