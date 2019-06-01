Lest I forget Mr President, Engr. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola will not disappoint

A sense of a new dawn beckons as I write this piece, about the immediate past Governor of the State of Osun, Engr. Ogbeni Rauf Olusoji Aregbesola.

My resolve to write about this humble man of the people, whom I have known for a reasonable length of time and trusted.

He is an impeccable man of immutable candour, he is urbane and ethical, he is not given for pretence by any measure, or grandstanding on any issue a cultured, relatable and accessible personality of note.

A alumnus of the Prestigious Ibadan Polytechnic, one of the foremost tertiary institutions of higher learning in the country, where he majored in Mechanical Engineering, and graduated with flying colours.

He was one of the most luminous member of the cabinet, during his tenure as commissioner of Works in Lagos State. The legacy of his stewardship, remains the benchmark, on which successive Commissioners of Works in Lagos State, draws inspirations of an indelible proportion.

Then enters his tenure, as the Governor of the State of Osun, where his incredible vision and passion for a greater Osun State, remains stronger by the day.

His acknowledged achievements index in the State of Osun, speaks volume. So let me be consistent.

On education, it was reasonably possible to state that education ranks as a key signature flagship along with other factors, that anchored his administration on a high successful note during his tenure as the Governor of the State.

The massive infrastructural development focus of his administration during his tenure, and the deliberate attempt at expanding the state schools space at all levels, prompted an unprecedented enrolment of the citizens of school age, to register into the various schools of choice.

The pioneering drive of the schools feeding programme by his administration, in all the schools, the intervention truly deserves commendation, as it was the first of its kind in the country, and it became an instant milestone of hope for many.

The training of more qualified school teachers to handle the envisaged high influx of new school entrants, is to be commended, it bears testimony for the sound calculation metrics of his administration that encouraged and supervised peaceful bonding of all the categories of schools of different religious faiths for the first time in the State of Osun.

The introduction of e-learning tablets concept (OPON IMO), was truly an insightful strategy by his administration during his tenure, it was a bold attempt at simplifying the mode of the learning process, and also, for a faster articulation of the core subjects of learning, and more importantly, it was for the facilitation of the intellectual development of the final year high school students of the state.

The success recorded since it’s introduction, remains very encouraging indeed.

He introduced the free uniforms to pupils in all public schools in the state. The setting up of the school garment manufacturing company, also employed a sizeable number of workers in the state.

He set up a strong cadet force, known as the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES) during his tenure, and they have remained ever so diligently focused, and a great source of pride. It was set up to help stem the high number of youth unemployment in the state.

The Agricultural sector of the state, received a boost. During his tenure, roads were constructed into the hinterlands, where most farmers cultivated their farm produce. The construction of various roads by his administration, helped in the transportation of the farm produce, from the farms to the end consumers.

The massive roads and bridges construction initiative drive in the state, received a big commendation from the good people of the state of Osun.

In the state of Osun, under Engr. Rauf Olasoji Aregbesola, during his tenure as Governor, I cannot remember in the recent past, any Government that filled me with so much positives, in terms of developmental achievements on the side of the state and its citizens.

Engr. Ogbeni Olasoji Aregbesola, political odyssey, travails, successes, et al, remains edifying all round.

In the circumstances, Mr. President, I hereby attest to the fact that Engr. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the immediate past Governor of the state of Osun, is very focused and cerebral.

An amazing workaholic phenomenon, he will no doubt be a formidable asset if you graciously approve of his appointment in your esteemed cabinet in your second term journey as our beloved President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He will certainly not disappoint your Excellency.

I thank you most profoundly for your time and attention.

Roy Gregory, Public Affairs, Commentator.