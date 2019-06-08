Lessons fatherhood has taught me – Sean Tizzle

By Rotimi Agbana

Afro-pop musician, Morihanfen Oluwaseun, a.k.a Sean Tizzle joined the growing number of ‘baby daddies’ on the Nigerian music scene in 2017, and for what it’s worth, he’s not ashamed to boast of it anytime the discussion arises.

Little wonder in a chat with Showtime, the multi-talented singer whose newly released hit single, ‘Lotto’ currently enjoys massive radio/TV airplay across the nation, was quick to reel out the benefits he has enjoyed and still enjoying from fatherhood.

“Fatherhood has taught me to be more conscious of myself and my responsibilities. It is safe to say that my baby girl’s birth changed my life and being an amazing father is one of the most fulfilling experiences”, he said.

Not only has fatherhood been a blessing to the ‘Sho Le’ crooner as a person, it has also been of immense benefit to his music craft.

“Yes, fatherhood has affected my music positively; it has given me more motivation to work harder”, he said.

He added that as at the time he became a father, nothing would have made him give up the opportunity.

“No; not at all, nothing would have made me give up the experience. It is a very important part of my journey”, he noted.

Speaking about his entire music journey since he debuted on the Nigerian music scene, he said; “I think I have grown musically and also as a brand a lot has evolved with and around me, i.e my style, and I would like to think that my sound has gotten more unique over time, but the fans also have a huge part to play in how well they appreciate my works, because I try to put myself out but sometimes people tend to forget or ignore you when you are trying to get to the top. I have not failed music wise so I think it’s been a success and we keep working and keep getting better.”