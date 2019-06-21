Leadership of Warri South Legislative Arm zoned to Agbarha-Warri — Onotor

By Onozure Dania

WARRI—A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Youth Leader in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Goddey Onotor, has appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the leadership of the party at the state, Warri South levels, as well as PDP Warri Urhobo leadership to ensure that the present leadership of Warri South Legislative Arm is occupied by an Agbarha Warri indigene.

Onotor, spoke while addressing newsmen on the crisis in Warri South council legislative arm, where the leader, Mr Kingsley Edafiadjebre, an indigene of Agbarha Warri was purportedly impeached and replaced by Jude Igherebuo, an indigene of Okere Urhobo Kingdom, noting that there was an unwritten gentleman agreement on zoning of political offices between the Warri Urhobo sister kingdoms of Agbarha Warri and Okere Urhobo on the offices of the leadership of Warri South legislative arm, Vice Chairmanship seat of the council and Warri South Constituency 11 Delta State House of Assembly seat.

He reasoned that the purported impeachment of an Agbarha Warri councillor and his consequent replacement with an Okere Urhobo councillor as leader of the House was against the said unwritten gentleman agreement on zoning of political offices under the present political dispensation.