Lead Yoruba Obas out of slavery to strengthen traditional institution, Oluwo tasks leading Yoruba monarch

Calls for formation of central council of Yoruba obas, renouncement of secret societies by members

Oluwo of Iwoland, HIM Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has tasked traditional rulers to get a taste of their own medicine in strengthening the insalubrious institution through a formidable revolution to liberate the council from slavery imbued by secret Society’s dominance.

Oluwo specifically called on the Alaafin of Oyo, Alayeluwa Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Iku Baba Yeye, Awujale, HIM Oba Kayode Adetona and Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos to defend their long reign status in the council of traditional rulers by leading monarchs out of slavery invited to the sacred kings assembly (Ijo Oba) by the activities of Secret Societies.

Reeling the exclusive authority of the kings, Oluwo said no office/status is as powerful, influential and commands glory and respect than an Oba, appointed by the divined will of God. Lamenting the growing opprobrium of secret Societies members to traditional institution, Oluwo tasked Alaafin of Oyo to take the bull by the horn and lead the revolution to lead Obas subjecting themselves to the authority of secret Societies out of such inferior assemblage.

Oluwo, assuring his unalloyed pillar of support at the emancipation of enslaved monarchs, pointed the bottom root of contempt of the revered institution is associating and bow to inferior secret bodies for false spiritual and monetary gain.

He said no association is as a perennial, influential, reckoning, connected, working, revered and divined like Kings’ Assembly (Ijo Oba). He stated the past glories were a loss to the fraternization of monarchs with secret Societies which has decimated their influence beyond proposition.

Explaining the condition for the formation and membership of Central Council of Yoruba Obas +Ijo Oba), Oluwo disclosed such assemblage (Ijo Oba) should be meant for kings alone who is ready to denounce members of their respective secret society for independence and revered voice of reckoning.

A statement by Oluwo’ s press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, queried “Which assemblage could be as strong and virile like one comprising Alaafin, Ooni, Awujale, Owa, Alake, Akarigbo, Olugbo, Oluwo, Akiolu, Olofa, Deji Akure, Olubadan, Oba Tejuosho, Oniru, Elegushi, Orangun e.t.c.? What influence, recommendation, authority, power, money, contract, and luxuries are you still searching outside such an assembly? God has divinely made us install other leaders but because we run blindly, secret Societies have hijacked our roles, subjected some Obas to their interest and most worrisome, are now crowning Obas for themselves – Obas with neither domain nor territory.

“Secret Societies have stolen kings’ rights. The only way is a revolution to be led by a valiant and a leading Yoruba monarch. I see Alaafin and Awujale having that courage. Baba Alaafin can lead this campaign with Awujale as monarchs with a lot of history. I want to task Alaafin to lead the revolution at liberating monarchs from growing decimation of their influence occasioned by the membership of Secret Societies. If Baba Alaafin refuses, I will start the revolution. I’ve Obas willing to follow. If Alaafin, Awujale, and Akiolu are ready, I pledge my unalloyed support at all cost. The institution is one and must be defended at this precious time”

“The best to achieve this is through the launching of Central Council of Yoruba Obas (Ijo Oba). The body (Ijo Oba) will be a supreme council for discussion of Yoruba affairs and apex decision organ in the land. It will comprise only Obas and must be mandated those willing to join to renounce membership of any secret Societies. I have the trust in the capacity of Alaafin, Awujale and Akiolu to live up to expectation and lead the revolutionary liberation from the subjects turning themselves lords”

“We will leave this in the hands of these two monarchs coupled with we new generation monarchs wisdom because “Omode gbon agba gbon ni afi da ile Yoruba. Awujale and Alaafin have lots of history we can use as reference points.

“You can be a member of any secret cult before enthronement as a king but must renounce membership the day you are proclaimed. Secret cults influence your influence, even to the distaste of your subjects and domain. They control you with false claims and alarm.

“Most of these secret groups have leaders who are ordinary subjects of a king but subject kings under them to their dictates and directives even in the conduct of his community affairs. Many of our subjects have infiltrated the cult group to pulverize the image of kings.

“Obas were the ones given ministerial appointments in the past which Oluwo of Iwoland was one of the Ministers without portfolio and third on the list in the old western region.”

Oluwo equally related the incessant ritual killings of innocent Nigerians most especially students to the unrepentant activities of the secret cultists, lashing monarchs promoting such as enemies of the land.

