Lawan vs Ndume : Anxiety envelopes Yobe

Damaturu – Ahead of the election of principal officers of the National Assembly on Tuesday, anxiety has enveloped Yobe, home state of Sen. Ahmad Lawan, a leading candidate for the senate presidency.

In Damaturu people were seen in groups projecting the chances of the Yobe Senator.

Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), predicted that Lawan will win the senate president election against Ndume because of his personal competence and support from the ruling party.

“The party has taken every step for the APC senators to take a united position to elect Sen. Lawan, the party’s candidate.

“The endorsement of Lawan by the party, Progressives governors and other stakeholders gives Lawan more chances over Ndume” Mohammed said.

Mukhtar Hassan, a civil servant, said “APC has learnt its lesson from the Saraki political back stabbing and is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the success of its preferred candidate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan.”

“We are optimistic that Yobe will this time make history to produce the Senate President of the ninth assembly” he said.

Hajiya Habiba Ahmadu, a housewife said “Sen. Ahmad Lawan was most qualified and competent for the office of the senate president over Ndume.

“Sen. Lawan is more resourceful and reliable compared to Ndume, this is evident in their contributions on the floors of the National Assembly.

“The senate at this moment needs a competent and reliable leadership that will support the executive to execute its policies and programs to improve the lives of Nigerians” she said.

Bukar Modu, a resident of Damaturu, said both the party and presidency have no time to waste to actualize the campaign promises made to Nigerians.

“The country had lost enormous time in the last four years to unnecessary and avoidable conflicts between the executive and the Saraki led legislature and this must be avoided for us to move forward,” Modu said.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expressed support for Sen. Ali Ndume for the position of the President of the Senate of the 9th National Assembly (NASS).

The party in a statement issued by its National Secretary, Sen. Umar Tsauri, early on Tuesday also endorsed Mr Umar Bago for the post os Speaker of the House of Representatives.

TSauri said that the endorsement was arrived at after very extensive consultations with critical stakeholders ahead of the inauguration of the 9th NASS.

“The final resolution on Sen. Ndume and Bago was reached at the end of a decisive meeting of members of the National Working Committee, party leaders, state governors as well as senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP.

“This decision is in the best interest of the nation in line with our party’s determination to deepen democracy, ensure a strong and independent legislature, strict compliance with the principle of separation of powers as well as constitutional checks and balances in the polity.”

“All senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP are to be guided accordingly,” he said.

Ndume from Borno is running against Sen. Ahmed Lawan from Yobe, who is the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bago, a three-time member of the House of Representatives, will contest against Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, also chosen by the APC leadership.

Lawan and Gbajabiamila became the leader of the Senate and leader of the House of Representatives respectively in the 8th NASS after losing contests for the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House in spite of the endorsement of the party in 2015.