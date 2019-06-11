Lawan, Gbajabiamila, others can always count on my support – Dogara

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara has congratulated Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan and Hon Femi Gbajabiamila on their election as Senate President and Speaker of the 9th Senate and 9th House of Representatives.

He also felicitated with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase for their emergence as Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker.

In a terse statement issued by his spokesman, Turaki Hassan, Dogara described the emergence of new leaders of the National Assembly as the reflection of the wishes of the majority of Senators and Honourable Members.

While praying God for guidance to the new House leadership, the former Speaker also restated his continued commitment and support towards the success of the 9th National Assembly through enthronment of democratic ideals and legislative interventions geared towards the development of the Nigerian nation.

“It is my sincere hope that the 9th Assembly under their leadership will consolidate on the unprecedented landmark achievements of the 8th Assembly and even surpass our records. We ask God to give them the wisdom and strenght to pilot the affairs of their respective Chambers and contribute their quota in enthroning good governance in Nigeria. They can always count on my support,” he said.