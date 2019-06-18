Lawan appoints Adedayo as SA Media & Publicity, Aji as CoS

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, yesterday announced the appointment of Festus Adedayo as his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity.

Lawan has also appointed Babagana Muhammad Aji as his Chief of Staff.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President of the Senate on Administration, Dr. Betty Okoroh, the appointments are with immidiate effect.

According to the statement, “the appointments were made based on merit, experience, track record and competency of Aji and Adedayo needed by the Senate President in executing his planned legislative agenda.”

Adedayo is a holder of PhD in Political Communication from University of Ibadan, and a member of Editorial Board of Tribune newspapers.

He was Special Adviser on Media to Oyo state governor between 2011 to 2015, Special Adviser on Media to Enugu state governor between 2004 to 2007 and Special Assistant to Enugu state governor on Public Policy Analysis between 2003 and 2004.

Aji, on the other hand, is currently an Administrative Coordinator of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Outreach Services, holds a Master Degree in Educational Planning and Administration, and another one in Public Administration both from University of Maiduguri.

He started his working carrier with the University of Maiduguri in 1987 as Administrative Assistant and rose to become the Registrar of the University in 1997.

He later joined the services of University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) where he was appointed as Director in 2016.

He is a member of several professional bodies including the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) and Registered Administrative Managers of Nigeria, and attended several workshops, trainings and conferences both locally and abroad