Laurels for Uzor Kalu, Shade Okoya

By Juliet Ebirim

Prominent Nigerians in the political, social and business circle are all set to grace this year’s edition of Timeline Awareness Initiative Lecture and Awards Presentation scheduled to hold at Lagos Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja, on Wednesday 3rd July. The event which is the third in its series, will have former Governor of Abia State and Senator, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu; Former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed; Dr Chief Mrs Shade Okoya, Managing Director of Eleganza Industry among many others billed to be honored in attendance.

The annual educative programme put together by TimelineNG was designed three years ago, as the Socio-political awareness platform of the newspaper to contribute its own quota to the political development of the country.

Popular politician and lawmaker, Tunde Braimoh, former Committee Chairman on Information and Strategy for Lagos State House of Assembly, is the Guest Speaker and will discuss the topic “Imperative of Effective Collaboration With The Media In Lawmaking, Setting Agenda For 9th Assembly”.

The event which promises to be epoch-making will be chaired by the ex-governor, Sen Orji Uzor Kalu, while former Ogun Governorship aspirant, Hon Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade is the Special Guest of Honor. Senator Bayo Osinowo popularly will also be decorated for his meritorious sixteen years at the Lagos State Assembly before moving to the Senate.