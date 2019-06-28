LATE ELOZINO OGEGE: Okowa gives N6m to her family

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, assured that the killers of a 300 level Mass Communication student of Delta State University, Abaraka, Elozino Ogege would be brought to justice, even as he gave financial assistance of N6 million to the family.

Late Miss Ogege was murdered by suspected ritualists on November 15, 2018, four days after she was declared missing in Abraka.

Presenting the cheque to the family, he restated the resolve of his administration to tackle security challenges in the state, lamenting the incident that led to the murder of the Mass Communication student.

Assuring that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that the perpetuators were brought to book, the governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Olorogun David Edevbie said, the state government will continue to put in place measures to tackle the security challenges facing the state.

Okowa said: “What happened to late Miss Elozino Ogege last year is heartbreaking, which tells us that all is not well in our society, this is why we are doing everything possible as a government to improve security in the state and ensure that security challenges are effectively tackled.”

He commiserated with the family of the deceased and assured them of his government’s support.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mrs Elizabeth Ogege and Rt. Rev. John Aruakpor, Bishop, Diocese of Oleh, Anglican Communion, thanked Okowa for the show of love to the family of the deceased and called on government to put more initiatives in place to tackle insecurity in the state.