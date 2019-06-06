Lai Mohammed’s constituents kick against his ministerial re-appointment

The Youth Wing of the Kwara South Forum has kicked against ministerial re-appointment of the immediate past Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The group in a statement in Ilorin on Thursday challenged Mohammed to name his achievements for the area since his four years in the office.

Reports have it that the statement was signed by representatives of the six local government councils that made up the senatorial district.

They are Kayode Adesina from Oyun local government area; Deji Aina, Ekiti; Abdulrahman Oyinloye, Ifelodun; Rasheed Shogo, Offa; Sunday Adekeye, Isin and AbdulRahim Lawal, Oke-Ero.

The group noted that the call became necessary due to lack of responsibility to the people of the State he represented in the Federal Executive Council in the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Recall that the statement was released less than a month after a similar one by the Kwara South Elders Forum.

They, however, insisted that the former minister should come out boldly and mention his achievements in the state.

They explained that they were in support of the position of Kwara South Elders Forum, saying that the forum consisted of eminent persons from the district.

According to the group “for clarity sake, Kwara South elders forum precedes APC as it had been in existence over the years.

“It is on record that all the governorship candidates including His Excellency, Alhaji Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, Senatorial and House Of Representative candidates from Kwara South all consulted the forum for endorsement and support in the last election.

“That shows the recognition we all have for the forum,” the group said.

They claimed that whoever that was working for the re-appointment of the ex-minister is promoting anti-people interest.

“They should let us unite and promote someone who will care about the welfare, interest and aspiration of Kwarans as a minister and not a greedy, self-centred person who is not interested in the development and progress of our dear state,” the group stated.