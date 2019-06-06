Lagos Speakership: Obasa in last minute effort to retain seat

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Ebunoluwa Sessou

TO retain the speakership of the 9th Assembly, the incumbent Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on June 3, 2019, held a meeting with the newly elected members.

Vanguard had earlier reported how Obasa, the longest-serving member of the House, in his bid to come back as the speaker, led a delegation of the members to the Bourdilion residence of the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

After the plenary on Tuesday, Obasa met with the new members-elect behind closed doors.

It was gathered that the strategic meeting with the members-elect was to woo them ahead of the inauguration of the 9th Assembly where the Speaker would emerge.

Barring last-minute changes, the 9th Assembly would be inaugurated on Friday, June 7.

Some members-elect sighted at the parley meeting were Mr Kehinde Joseph (Alimosho 2), Mr Temitope Adewale (Ifako Ijaiye 1), Mrs Anne Mojisola Macaulay (Amuwo Odofin 1), Mr Wale Olumoh (Ajeromi-Ifelodun 1) and Mr Alao Oseni (Lagos Mainland 1).

According to reliable sources, the meeting was used to woo the fresh members-elect for Obasa.

Obasa’s moves are to checkmate some principal officers lobbying to take over from him. Some of them have been consulting APC leaders in the state especially members of the Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, to support their ambitions.

Those jostling for the position with the incumbent have developed various strategies to get the blessing and endorsement of the leaders of the party, particularly, Tinubu.

How 8th Assembly fared

Meanwhile, as the 8th Assembly winds down, the members have described it as one of the best, having passed 39 bills in four years.

Some of the bills according to some members of the House are relevant to the welfare of the people, the security and peace of Lagos State.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard, one of the lawmakers, Mr. Tunde Braimoh, said: “There were so many bills passed as well as many resolutions that are in the pipeline. About 39 bills were passed, and others are at various stages of passage. About 40 bills are in advanced stages of passage. And as we speak, about two are slated for third reading.’’

[READ ALSO]

Highlighting some of the laws, he said, the 8th Assembly within the four years was able to enact laws including, State Kidnapping Provision 2017, Lagos State Neighbour Corps Law 2016, Lagos State Property Protection Law among others.

“Other bills that were germane to the well-being of the people included, Lagos State Cancer Law, Lagos State Cooperative College Law, Lagos task Force Law, Domestic Staff Provider Law among others. These laws directly impact the lives of citizens of Lagos state”, he said.

On the challenges faced by the 8th Assembly, he said: “There are challenges of awareness, propagation of the tenets of democracy. There are still frictions in our democracy. Our democracy is practically 20 years compared to the United States that is more than 200 years. Therefore, we need to take it easy. But, I can assure you that, in the next 30 years, we will get the kind of country we want, if democracy survives.

“We have to make it work and once it works, a lot of things will fall in place. Legislature is more than the perception of Nigerians. Legislature is the watchdog of the executive. Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely. There is need for check and balances if not there will be nepotism”, he added.

One of the major events to remember about the 8thAssembly was the fact that of 40 members of the House, eight were members of the People Democratic Party, PDP, while 32 came from the APC. But within the four years, all the eight PDP members defected to the APC.

Speaking on this premise and why 9th Assembly will be different, the newly elected member of the House of Representatives representing Apapa Constituency, Mr. Mufutau Egberongbe, said, “In the last assembly, we had eight members from the Peoples Democratic Party before they crossed to the All Progressives Congress but the 9th Assembly is starting with everybody being members of the APC. They would have the same focus and ideas.

“This would give them more opportunities and things would be done quickly because they would all be on the same page as they are from the same political party.’’

In his submission, the member representing Alimosho constituency II, Mr Bisi Yusuf, said: “So far, so good. The foundation is so strong and it cannot be shaken. The foundation of the state is strong and our relationship with the executive arm of government is very cordial. Whatever we are doing as lawmakers is to better the lives of Lagosians.

He assured that the 9th assembly would come up with good laws and excellent performances adding that, the assembly has very experienced people; third termers and fourth termers.

VANGUARD