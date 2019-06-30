Lagos residents raise the alarm over alleged forceful eviction by AMCON

By Chinweoke Akoma

Over 300 residents and families of Victory Park Estate sitting on about 33 hectares of land located in Osapa London along Lekki Epe Expressway, Lagos have raised the alarm over move by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON to forcefully evict them from their properties.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, the residents solicitor, Mr. Benjamin Atebe, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call all authorities concerned to order.

“We are making a passionate appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Inspector General of Police and the leadership of AMCON to place premium on the current administration’s anti-corruption mantra and right these wrongs by calling AMCON to order”, Atebe said.

He noted that it is a complete travesty of justice that ordinary Nigerians are treated like sub-humans and strangers in their own land and in a country governed by a democratically elected government.

“Just recently, precisely on Wednesday 25th June, 2019, two families were forced out of their houses and their properties sealed by court officials acting on judgments.

“We have also written petition letters to the Presidency, the Inspector General of Police office, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and even the board and management of AMCON, yet no respite.”

He said,” We wish to state categorically that the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), some banks and the police are all culpable in this gross act of human rights abuse which has seen people being forcefully evicted from their homes using the instrument of government and faceless thugs!