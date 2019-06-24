Lagos PDP tasks Sanwo-Olu to form cabinet

…They require tutorial in governance — Lagos gov

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, has asked Governor Babajide Sanwoolu to explain to Lagosians why it has taken him so long to inaugurate a cabinet for the administration of the state.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, the party said the governor has not coordinated “hence the apparent total stagnancy in the governance of the state.”

“This is unpardonable and results of the aberration adopted by the Governor to govern the state without a cabinet, thus acting as sole administrator. The unwarranted delay has further vindicated our stance that Governor Sanwo-Olu was hurriedly brought on stage to be governor and not a prepared governor for the job.

But in a swift reaction to the party, the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile said the Lagos PDP needs a tutorial in governance.

Akosile, in a statement, said: “Barring any unforeseen circumstances, highly qualified and competent men and women will be appointed as commissioners by Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“However, we need to remind PDP that the Constitution is clear about the issue of the cabinet. There is nowhere in the Constitution where a time frame is stipulated for State Chief Executives on the composition of the cabinet.”

so PDP needs some tutorials on not only party politics but Government itself. If the party had done its due diligence by first consulting the Constitution, it would not have issued a statement.