Lagos PDP blasts Sanwo-Olu over alleged procurement of N187m SUV

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Peoples Democratic Party, Lagos State chapter, has berated Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State, for buying a whopping sum of N187 million worth of Sport Utility Vehicle, SUV, as official vehicle.

PDP, in a statement Sunday, signed by the state’s Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, also, berated the governor for not publicly declaring his assets.

According to the PDP, for the governor to have bought a N187 million official vehicle “is prodigal, insensitive and not humble beginning at all, especially at this period that the residents need the abandoned projects completed and the provision of improved welfare services.”

The party, therefore, advised the governor to make public his assets and also manifest commitment to selfless service devoid of any urge for personal enrichment “one of such manifestations is to follow the humble, humanitarian and servant postures of his fellow governors of Oyo and Zamfara States, both whom have donated all their salaries to pensioners and orphanages.

“It is only when and if Mr. Sanwo-Olu manifests such selfless and austere gestures as a lifestyle that Lagosians can take him serious and sympathize with him as he claims to be losing weight, otherwise Mr. Sanwoolu is advised to as a matter of emergency consult his medical doctor to diagnose real reasons for him losing weight”.

“If Mr. Sanwoolu does not on his own make public, information of his declared Assets for Lagosians to know and verify within Seven days, the party shall compel him to be morally responsive to Lagosians by adopting the Freedom of Information, FOI Act to get said information.”

Sanwo-Olu’s aide reacts

In a swift reaction, the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, DCPS, to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, described PDP’s statement as people exhibiting signs of long term depression by joining the infamous league of fake news promoters.

“As a major political party, one will expect the PDP to be more circumspect in its criticism of the State Governor, especially along the line of progress and development for the state rather than reducing itself to purveyor of fake news.

“For the avoidance of doubt, His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu did not buy a N187million SUV as his official vehicle. In fact, the Governor has not procured any vehicle for official use. The vehicle the Governor uses, if that’s what the PDP is referring to was purchased almost a year ago and it certainly is not at the cost of N187millon as alleged.

“The PDP needs to cross-check its fact very well before coming out with fallacious claims next time.

“On the issue of assets declaration, this shows clearly that the party and its members are delusional. Although while it’s not legally mandatory for Governor Sanwo-Olu to make his Assets Declaration public, he is certainly not perturbed about the request. The PDP should know by now that it’s a choice.

“However, Governor Sanwo-Olu will not be dragged into matters that have no direct positive impact on the lives of the people of Lagos State, therefore, the PDP should keep its unsolicited advice and concentrate on putting its already collapsed house in order.”