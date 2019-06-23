Lagos doctors seek reforms in state health system

By Chioma Obinna

Medical doctors under the employ of Lagos State Government have tasked Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on the need to prioritise reforms in the state’s health sector. The doctors under the auspices of Medical Guild in its congratulatory message signed by the Chairman, Dr Babajide Saheed noted that the health sector was an important sector in socio-economic development, as the provision of affordable, accessible and qualitative healthcare to the populace is of primary importance in the drive towards attainment of a developed society. Setting an agenda for the new governor, they argued that development in the health sector can be achieved through recruitment of more health workers to replace staff that left the system.

They further stressed that for the state to provide qualitative health care that would meet international standards; the governor must embark on infrastructure development in the Health sector with the provision of standard and well-equipped primary, secondary and tertiary health institutions in the state. Also, they demanded the extension of retirement age of medical doctors from 60 years to 65 years, with the cessation of contract appointments, to allow experienced hands to continue to provide useful service, thus enhancing the quality of healthcare.

“There is need to appoint medical doctors as permanent secretaries in the state’s health agencies in accordance with the Lagos State Health Reform Law of 2006 for effective and comprehensive administration in the health sector.”

They further called for a Lagos State Health Summit to deliberate on the issues affecting the health sector in the state, in relation to human resources, professional activities, infrastructure development. Saheed explained that the summit would address administrative issues among the agencies in the Health Sector.

“All states Primary Health Centres should have doctors. This will reduce pressure on the secondary and tertiary institutions, which is a major step towards the achievement of Universal Health Coverage and there is need for the renovation of the Cardiac and Renal centres in Gbagada General Hospital with modern equipment and staffing with indigenous health workers to reduce medical tourism and discourage/ reduce brain drain of health workers to other countries.

He further called for a reduction in political interference in the delivery of healthcare, by allowing the health specialists or experts to make health sector policies for the state.

“There is a need to review the newly inaugurated Lagos State Health Scheme in order to provide equitable, accessible, affordable and qualitative health care delivery with universal coverage and the establishment of children hospitals in the three senatorial districts to reduce neonatal and children mortality and morbidity rate in the state.

“We appeal to the administration for call duty allowances to be declared non-taxable, in order to reduce the massive tax burden of members of the Guild. Medical Guild intends to work with the new administration, and to help it to a successful implementation of good health policies, for the benefit of the good people of Lagos State.” Saheed stated.