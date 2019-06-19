Lack of therapeutic food renders children severely malnourished in Gombe – official

Lack of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RTF) also known as Plumpy Nut in Gombe, rendered so many children severely malnourished in the state, the state’s nutritional says official.

Malam Usman Baraya, Gombe State Nutritional officer, disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Gombe on Wednesday.

Journalists report that RTF is a dietary supplement used for feeding malnourished children or to supplement the diet of persons with specific nutrition requirements.

According to him, they have not had a single plumpy nut in the state since January and some children were becoming severely malnourished.

He said the state government had released the counterpart funding of N50m to UNICEF for the purchase of RTF since April and its procurement was in process.

Also speaking to journalists, Alhaji Alhassan Yaya, chairman Maternal Newborn Child Health (MNCH) Coalition, a group of professionals advocating for improvement in Maternal and Child health issues, said the alarming rate of malnourished children in the state was worrisome.

He said a lot of malnourished children were in Gombe following the influx of people from neighbouring states as a result of insurgency.

He further made an appeal to Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, to prioritise health through the timely payment of counterpart funding to development partners.

“Government should prioritise health through the timely payments of counterpart funds.

“We want the government to take the issue of nutrition seriously if not our children will grow up with low IQ, and grow up not to contribute meaningfully to the society,” he said.