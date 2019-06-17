Labour rejects planned sale of NIGCOMSAT, petitions Buhari

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies, SSASCGOC, has rejected plans by the Federal Government to sell Nigeria Communication Satellite Company, NIGCOMSAT.

In a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari, the union expressed shock over the plan to sell off NIGCOMSAT to private individuals, and called on the Bureau of Public Enterprise, BPE, to halt all process in the interest of the nation.

In the petition, entitled, “The proposed sale of Nigeria Communications Satellite Company: A call for caution,” the union contended that NIGCOMSAT, a government company created via the Company and Allied Matters Act, was established on April 4, 2016 by the previous administration.

SASCGOC in the petition signed by its President General, Mohammed Yunusa, and its General Secretary, Ayo Olorunfemi, reminded President Buhari that the agency was created due to the need for critical national infrastructure for security communication to bridge digital drive and for digital/financial inclusion for large rural Nigeria.

The petition read: “As a responsible union, we do acknowledge the fact that NIGCOMSAT is yet to realize its full potentials. We equally know as a matter of fact that selling it to private individual or company cannot be a solution and will not be in the interest of the country.

“It is sad that the Federal Government of Nigeria has refused to fortify NIGCOMSAT Limited through an enabling Act, mandating all Ministries, Agencies and Departments, MDAs, to procure satellite services from NIGCOMSAT Limited.

‘’The government instead, went ahead to create Galaxy Backbone, thereby compounding the situation. Galaxy Backbone was created and mandated by law to provide internet services to all ministries and agencies of government across the country.”