Koru Ebi wins Talent Central 2019

The grand finale winner has emerged in the Talent Central hunt tagged “the rising of the stars.” The winner is Ayebanoa Koru a.k.a Small Pepper. He beat other contestants to clinch the top prize. The event which held at Best Western Homeville Hotel, Benin City on June 2nd, 2019, saw Koru smiling home with a cash prize of 1,000,000 naira after a sterling performance cum talent that thrilled the over 1,000 fans.

The highly contested event had nine contestants slugging it out with one another for the grand finale star prize. A music sensation who held the crowd spellbound with his lyrics, Michael John was announced the first runner up and won a cash prize of three hundred thousand naira while another artist known as Kelechi Odom emerged as the second runner up and went home with the sum of two hundred thousand naira.

The grand finale was presided over by A-list entertainers as judges. Filmmaker, Lancelot Imasuen was one of the judges which include Faithful Okodua show promoter and dancer, David Wilson.

Speaking on why he floated the project, the convener, Prof. Sam Guobadia, said the initiative was designed to discover, breed, support and project amazing talents across Africa as well as promote peace, and curb youths’ restiveness. He added that it is his own little way of helping youths to discover their God-given talent and harness it for the good of the country.”

According to him, they had a total of 24 contestants from across cities in Nigeria who battled for the grand prize of 1million naira. The 24 contestants faced a one-week mentorship from different stars while at the boot camp.

“The impression I have with them about the platform is that they are just hungry and thirsting for where they can utilize their gifts and talents. This is my way of adding to society.

“We have a great country. We must stop anticipating. The government at all levels must do their part, we private individuals must do our part also. I am motivated and excited by the whole thing. It is going to be self-fulfilment for me, to empower and to ensure young people take over the platform.”

“We are going to take it to a level where we can showcase our rich cultural heritage to the world. We are fasting and praying that after this first outing many would know we are serious and take merits of the platform. We are going to spread Afro-centrism to make us explore the richness of our culture.”

Talent Central is an initiative of the CEO of PentHouse Africa, Prof. Sam Guobadia. He is also the Vice Chancellor of Benson Idahosa University and a seasoned Professor of Economics. He is an advocate of social justice who believes so much in empowering and motivating youths. PentHouse Africa is a lounge and sky bar with state of the art facilities for hospitality and relaxation.

VANGUARD