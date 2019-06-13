The lawmaker representing Okehi/Adevi federal constituency, Honorable Joseph Asuku Bello has assured the people of Kogi and Nigerians at large that the 9th assembly will deliver on all its promises made during the campaign period.

He made this known in his acceptance speech while speaking to Journalists on Friday, June 11, 2019, as he thanked the executive Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Adaza Bello, for creating enabling political environment for youths to participate in the politics of the state, both at local and federal level.

He also thanked every indigene of Okehi/Adavi local government for their support and commitment to ensure his emergence as their legislative leader at the Federal House of Representative.

The statement reads: “Today, we have just performed the sacred duty of oath-taking as lawmakers of the 9th assembly. It has pleased God through the good people of Adavi/Okehi, that my mission to serve is being realized.

“I am eternally grateful to all of you. To all Ebira people the young and elderly, widows, physically-challenged; girls and boys, and especially, the children; who followed our musical campaign with vigor; God bless you all.

“Permit me to acknowledge and appreciate especially all the voters that voted for me; I equally appreciate those that did not. We are all winners. One of the instructive lessons from this last election is for all politicians never to take our people for granted again. I would, more than ever before; take you, the good people of Ebira, along with me, in this journey of renewed hope and prosperity at all times.

“My appreciation goes to all our elder statesmen and women including all our senior indigenes. To all our religious leaders, I say thank you.

“I must not fail to acknowledge the students, artisans, professionals, the business community, thank you very much.

“From the bottom of my heart, I greet all our traditional rulers, our Royal Fathers, Chiefs and their wives. I thank you all.

“To our Party Leaders and all members of our great party, The All Progressives Congress (APC); today belongs to you all. Our elected Officers, the Distinguished Senators, Honorable Members of the House of Representatives and Members of the House of Assembly; congratulations and thank you.

“To my family, words are not enough; my parents, who are here today, thank you for being a very caring parent to me. All my uncles, brothers and sisters; I appreciate you. To my lovely wife, Irene, thank you so much for your sacrifices and perseverance. God bless you now and always.

“I want to particularly thank my children for their love and patience, most times when daddy is not at home. You have been supportive and understanding. You shall all fulfill your destiny in Grand styles.

“Thank you friends and loved ones and supporters; I really appreciate the enormity of sacrifices, pain, prayers and efforts. I remain eternally grateful.

“To our leader and able governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Adaza Bello; you have laid an enduring foundation for what we are all building on today. Your passion for youth empowerment and inclusion in politics cannot be overemphasized. I am proud to be one of your political proteges. When the history of the political economy of Nigeria is being written, surely it would be kind to you. Thank you so much.

“As we collectively face the challenge to make out constituency a better place to live in, we must recognize our strength in diversity. Like I have said before, the 9th assembly will not be business as usual. I shall strive to ensure that matters that concern Ebira people shall be in the front burner. We will not let you down.

“Our people are hardworking people. Adavi/Okehi is thriving because of its undying entrepreneurial spirit. However, we must realise that there are no short-cuts to success. To our youths, we must nurture good family values to succeed in any endeavour. I want our younger ones and children to draw some lessons from my story. Anyone of you can rise up to be the best you want to be. Your background and circumstances cannot be an obstacle to your dreams. I am ready to encourage and nurture that dream in our children, youths and every hard-working Ebira indigene.

“For us to sustain the progressive and radical transformation on-going in the state, we have to redouble our efforts on all fronts for our commitment to excellence.

“I, therefore, invite you all, to join hands with me, to offer new ideas that will pull more resources to cater for the poor and needy amongst us”.

