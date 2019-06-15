Kogi Guber: I am ready for any primaries format – Governor Bello

Despite Kogi APC’s overwhelming adoption of indirect format of primaries for the November polls in Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello has expressed confidence in his ability to clinch the ticket and win the election whatever format the party decides to adopt.

The Governor also expressed confidence in the ability of stakeholders to back him wholeheartedly staying he would willingly follow the direction of the party whatever its decision.

He said this today, Saturday in Lokoja while attending a Stakeholders meeting at the Party Secretariat in Lokoja.

The Governor expressed that the party stakeholders had justified the different positions they occupied as they gave the APC and excellent outing during the last General and State Assembly Election.

Governor Bello reminded the party that the state achieved one hundred percent record for the state assembly during the last election in rancour-free congresses at all levels because party faithful participated democratically and were given the free will to make their respective choices.

He stated that the party membership under his leadership as the Party leader in the State has increased tremendously which was a testament that the people trusted his leadership promising not to disappoint such trust.

The Governor, however, pointed out that any individual who has indicated interest to contest in the primaries should not be stopped, as the party was an attractive winning team but assured that none of them could defeat him.

He advised that Party Stakeholders should not cast aspersions on such persons as such platform would allow the party to further increase its large membership base.

Governor Bello said the State as always preached a message of inclusiveness and oneness notwithstanding party, ethnic or religious differences stating that anyone who wished to contest with him at the primaries should not be seen as an enemy.

The Governor similarly advised that as the State progress into the era of politics, party members should ensure they maintain decorum and should not be abusive to any opponent or their supporters.

VANGUARD