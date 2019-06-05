Kogi APC group pass vote of confidence on Oshiomhole

THE Kogi Rainbow Democrats, a pressure group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State says the group will resist any attempt by governor Yahaya Bello to coerce the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party into giving him second term ticket against the wishes of the APC members in the state.

While condemning the recent letter by the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Lawal Shuaibu, who called for the resignation of the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the group alleged that the Kogi state government was sponsoring rebellion against Oshiomhole, however they vowed to resist them.

They stated this in a communique signed by Mallam Yusuf Adamu Dogoyaro, Chief Convenerm.

According to the communique “As a noble sociopolitical assembly of Kogi people, we are constrained to postulate in the haze generated by the reckless and anti-party diatribe against the most dynamic chairman of APC’s history (Comrade Adams Oshiohmole mni) by the so-called National Vice Chairman of the APC – who is currently on the payroll of the Kogi State government.

“Gov. Yahaya Bello and few anti democrats in the APC at the expense of the suffering, suppressed, depressed, and mesmerized Kogi tax payers; and whose ultimate goal is to distract President Muhammadu Buhari from clinical evaluation of the monumental failure and opprobrium that lies ahead of the APC in Kogi If thd governor of Kogi state is returned.

“We here and now call for the immediate and unconditional expulsion of the APC national Vice Chairman for his infantile, mischievous and inglorious betrayal of the spirit of his party by fanning the embers of discord and acting in manners to breach public peace in Kogi State.

“It is obvious that people like the Kogi governor can never be comfortable with the Oshiomhole led APC due to the abysmal performance of the administration in Kogi state. The hallmark of the Oshiomhole led NWC has been the task on party leaders across board to ensure they deliver dividends of democracy to the people through the provision of basic amenities.

“The party under Oshiomhole has equally stressed the need for party members to be discipline, imbibe internal democracy and rule of law. Unfortunately, the government of Kogi state has failed in all aspects and it not surprising therefore that they have been involved in this fight to ensure the removal of our dear national chairman, Oshiomhole who does not condone indiscipline and lackadaisical attitude in governance.

“Their aim as we have learnt from their clandestine evil meetings, it to coerce the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to give Governor Bello undeserved second term. But as a patriotic group of Kogi people, we will reject any attempt to foist Governor Bello on the people of the state for a second term.

“We will equally resist any attempt to intimidate the APC National Chairman to resign his position due to the ambition of a few. Kogi people will remain vigilant and faithful to the APC and will continue to raise alarm when necessary against these enemies of of people.

“We use this opportunity to pass a vote of implicit Confidence on Comrade Oshiomhole led NWC and urge other well-meaning APC leaders to continue to support the ongoing reforms in the party” it stated.