Kogi APC adopts indirect primaries for November governorship poll

As the race for Kogi State governorship in November hots up, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the state has adopted indirect form of primaries in August to select the party’s candidate.

Decision for the format was reached today, Saturday at the party’s state secretariat in Lokoja during a State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting attended by party executive, elected and appointed office holders and other party bigwigs.

Presenting the motion for the adoption of the method, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Matthew Kolawole had reminded the stakeholders that the same method was used during the general election and wondered why it should change for the November governorship.

He said the party had grown in lips and bounds under the present state leadership with the guidance of Governor Yahaya Bello, noting that there was no reason the party should not forge ahead with its winning formula.

His motion was then seconded by both the former speaker of the state legislature, Hon Abdullahi Bello and the current majority leader of the Assembly, Hon Bello Abdullahi Sheikh who expressed confidence in the ability of the party leadership to give the state transparent process.

They noted that Governor Bello had given the party solid anchor that culminated in the overwhelming victories recorded in all elections held since the inception of the present administration in Kogi State.

They said the party had no reason to alter its formation, and that doing so would only affect the ruling party negatively.

In their separate remarks, former member of the state House of Assembly for Lokoja I Constituency, Hon Suleiman Babadoko; the state women leader, Hajiya Rabi and others expressed confidence in the ability of the Governor to deliver when given the party’s ticket.

Hon Babadoko promised that the people of his constituency and Lokoja Local Government in its entirety were ready to give the Governor total support during the primaries and at the polls proper.

VANGUARD