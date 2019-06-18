Kogi 2020: APC leaders, elders endorse Jubril’s gov bid

By Elizabeth Uwandu

KOGI—ELDERS and leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Kogi West senatorial district of Kogi state have endorsed the governorship aspiration of the former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Usman Jubril (retd).

The endorsement of the former naval chief followed the report of the screening committee set up by elders and leaders of the APC in the area, who described the former naval chief as the hope of the APC in the coming governorship election in the state.

It was recently gathered that the retired Admiral may be the choice of the National Working Committee, NWC of the APC, after party leaders in the state raised an alarm of impending doom for the APC if the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello is given a second term.

However, the screening committee of Kogi APC leaders and community elders headed by Sule Iyaji had nineteen members while the chairman absented himself from vote, the eighteen members voted to the admiration of thousands of APC members.

The elders who spoke separately, said that though the APC is loved in the state due to the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the APC under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the activities and performance of the incumbent governor of the state, Yahaya Bello is giving the party a bad name.

“Therefore, for APC to still continue to remain our darling party in the state, the people of Kogi will appreciate a change during the primaries of the APC. And that is why we have all agreed after strenuous search for a new leader, to decide that we will give our support to Admiral Jubril come rain come shine. And we urged the National leadership of the APC to do the needful by ensuring they give the ticket to Admiral Jubril so that the main election will be a walk over for the APC in the state.

“As a former Chief of Naval Staff, we believe that he has the credentials, the experience that is currently lacking in the management of the affairs of Kogi state by the current administration” the communique signed by Alhaji Sule Iyaji stated.