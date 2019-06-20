Koffi Olomide’s South Africa concert cancelled

By Rotimi Agbana

Following a large public outcry demanding that Congolese rhumba musician, Kofi Olomide be stopped from performing in South Africa, Shimmy Beach Club has cancelled the singer’s music performance scheduled to hold on June 30, 2019, at Shimmy Beach Club.

To announce the cancellation, the management of the club released a statement on Twitter in response to a petition written by the ‘Stop Koffi Olomide Collective’, to prevent the singer from performing in the country ever again.

“Please note that Shimmy Beach will no longer be hosting Koffi Olomide. We made the decision to cancel the show last week”, the club wrote.

In furtherance of their clamour, the ‘Stop Koffi Olomide Collective’ again requested that further actions be taken to ensure the full removal of Koffi Olomide from promotional posters and ticket-selling sites to which the management of the club reaffirmed that the club is no longer involved in the show.

“Please note that Shimmy Beach made the decision last week not to host the Koffi Olomide event that was being run by an outside promoter.”

Meanwhile, recall that Olomide has a long history of run-ins with the law. In 2018, he was arrested in Zambia after he allegedly assaulted a photographer. Two years prior to that, he was arrested and deported by the Kenyan authorities after he allegedly assaulted one of his dancers and in 2012; he was given a 3-month suspended sentence after assaulting his producer.