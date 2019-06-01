Kizz Daniel, friends storm Abuja for live concert

As part of his ‘The No Bad Songz Tour’, popular Nigerian musician, Kizz Daniel is set to storm the capital city of Nigeria, Abuja on June 12th, 2019 [Democracy Day].

The Madu crooner will be entertaining Abuja show patrons in an event tagged ‘’Kizz Daniel Live in Concert’’ holding at The Velodrome, Abuja National Stadium.

The event organized and promoted by Nigerian number one showbiz impresario, Mallam Yankee of the Yankee Entertainment will kick off at exactly 5pm.

Speaking on the event, Mallam Yankee avowed that the concert will be one of the best ever organized in Abuja, considering the back-back hit by Kizz Daniel who has now become the cynosure of all eyes in the entertainment industry.

When asked on who will be performing alongside the Poko artist, Mallam Yankee responded ‘’ Kizz Daniel has got many artists friends, hence the assurance that Abuja will be locked down with A-list artists who will join him in the concert. As for now, I will keep that as top secret. We will surely have surprises for you at the concert.’’

‘’Kizz Daniel is a multi-talented artist. At the event, his comic character will equally be unveiled. Just watch out,’’ he said.

Event’s tickets are readily available at www.allevents.ng, Orishirishi Buka, RaniaHair, C12 Sharif Plaza. You can also call 08056706592 or contact @mallam_yankee on Instagram for other inquiries and booking.

VANGUARD