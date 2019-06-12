Kings College London, ALC vow to empower Nigerians for global leadership

By Dayo Adesulu

Kings College London and its leadership arm, African Leadership Centre (ALC) have vowed to give more opportunities to Nigerians in their quest to become future global leaders.

Aside the new privileges and opportunities to now pay tuition fees in installments, Kings College London and the ALC have started an annual free leadership training tagged ‘Preparing Future Global Leaders: A Preparatory Programme for Secondary Schools’ in partnership with Dowen College, Lagos. The first edition held in 2018 and the 2019 edition of the event recently held on June 8 in Lagos.

With comprehensive foundation programmes in Biology, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, social science and many more, students with good grades in their West Africa Senior School Certificate Examinations can now easily get admission into Kings College. The foundation programme offers specialist academic preparation courses designed for intelligent Nigerian students who want to study an undergraduate degree at King’s College London or other UK universities. In recent times, Kings College increasing engagement with Nigerian youths including the free leadership trainings has increased the popularity of the institution. Incidentally, the Vice President of Kings College and founder of ALC, Prof. Funmi Olonisakin is a Nigerian.

Kings College has a strong Africa programme with a comprehensive leadership training component. The ALC is an academic unit at King’s College London with a semi-autonomous research and training centre based in Nairobi, Kenya.

The ALC runs ground-breaking master’s programmes and a highly competitive Fellowship programme including post-graduate courses in Global Affairs, Security and leadership. Over the years, it has attracted some of the most influential African and global thought leaders, diplomats, military personnel, politicians and civil society leaders to speak at lectures and debates with its students in London and Nairobi.

The ALC places great value on the core values that underpin effective leadership and committed to developing future generations of African leaders alongside those from across the world. It’s instructive to know that King’s unique strength and contribution to ALC lies in the breadth and scope of King’s Schools of study.

Kings College London, one of the most prestigious in England is dedicated to the advancement of knowledge, learning, and understanding in the service of society. According to ‘QS World University Rankings’ 2019, King’s College currently ranks 31st in the world. A leading research university, it has an outstanding reputation for world-class teaching and cutting-edge research. And with five campuses in the heart of London, it offers students a cosmopolitan setting with superb access to the academic, cultural and social riches of the city.

King College has over 31,000 students (including more than 12,800 postgraduates) from some 150 countries and over 8,500 employees. In the 2014 Research Excellence Framework (REF), King’s was ranked 6th nationally in the ‘power’ ranking, which takes into account both the quality and quantity of research activity, and 7th for quality according to Times Higher Education rankings. The university is in the top seven UK universities for research earnings and has an overall annual income of more than £684 million.

King’s has a particularly distinguished reputation in the humanities, law, the sciences (including a wide range of health areas such as psychiatry, medicine, nursing and dentistry) and social sciences including international affairs. It has played a major role in many of the advances that have shaped modern life, such as the discovery of the structure of DNA and research that led to the development of radio, television, mobile phones and radar.

The institution has vowed to continue to inspire future generations through a rounded education, highest quality disciplinary research and interdisciplinary collaborations to provide solutions for the world’s many diverse challenges. Accordingly, a process of knowledge transfer is applied to the development of the ALC’s programme using King’s existing expertise.