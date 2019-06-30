Kingibe, Nnamani, UNIZIK, others extol Emeka Ofor’s entrepreneurial drive

… Goodwill best legacy for children – SEO

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Friend and associates of business mogul, Sir. Emeka Ofor gathered yesterday at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja to honour him for the award of honourary Degree of Doctor of Entrepreneurship by Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

They commended him for his philanthropic and entrepreneurial gesture which they said had helped in touching many lives across the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation,

Amb. Babagana Kingibe, described him as a good man and successful business man who has left his footprints of philanthropy in every parts of the country, starting from his home town Oraifite, Anambra state.

He said, SEO has through his developmental achievements and entrepreneurial goodwill proven to be a self-made man and still remain firm rooted in his home town.

‘‘He is successful businessman because of his perseverance, hardwork and discipline. Sir. EO is a man of his word, ever ready to take other peoples’ course. His philanthropy knows no bounds, he never distinguishes between the rich and driver, region, tribe and religion. His most impactful implications are his collaboration with other foundations and other efforts to prevent diseases.

‘‘In terms of development, he is a made-man. He is known everywhere in Nigeria. He remains a modest man, very much accessible to all and everywhere. SEO relates with each religious condition. In spite of his supportive efforts, he remains firmly rooted in his home Oraifite where his philanthropy image is visible everywhere.

‘‘He is ever ready to embrace any other course discipline and where his philanthropy is visible everywhere. He is good man,’’ said Kingibe.

In his opening remarks, the chairman of the occasion and former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani, said Sir. Emeka Ofor as a successful person who inspires others.

He said his philanthropy, entrepreneurial empowerment and charity speak volume on the calibre of person he is and posited that Nigeria seriously desire people like him at this time so as to assist the government achieve its next level target.

‘‘He is a philanthropy cuts across the country, that makes him a selfless individual. The calibre of people here tells you the kind of person he is. Everybody is important to him. He is not only successful, in human capital development, he is very successful in charity.

‘‘So, in our country, if we have more people like Emeka Ofor, it will help us have a better society. At home, he is known for his philanthropy and his charity began from home. He has touched lives and still touching more. As we expect to move to next level, we need people like him to get there. He has touched the lives of many people. He takes other peoples’ problem as his own. He is a successful person who inspire others.’’

In his response, the Chief celebrant, Sir. Emeka Ofor, said he best legacy any parents can leave behind for their children is goodwill and not wealth.

He charged the youth to imbibe the habit of hardwork, goodness, friendship and truthfulness

And respect for elders, saying that these were the secrets of his success in life.

He said, ‘‘I will continue to do good as long as God makes his grace available. I am self-made man. It only takes the grace of God to crown our efforts. If I did not fight for other people, I would not stand here today.

‘‘Every young man growing must aspire to deal with people fairly and tell them the truth and be honest. The best legacy any parent can leave for the children is goodwill and not wealth.

‘‘Whatever I have made, was gotten by hard work. Younger ones should emulate goodness, humbleness, friendship and respect for elders. Because I have interacted and related with people, my life is what it is today and not by my own making but by people and God.’’

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of UNIZIK, Prof. Charles Okechukwu Esimone said SEO as a phenomenon and rare model that must be studied in UNIZIK, describing him as a radar upon which the Ivory tower stands on.

‘‘He is our radar, radar in political parlance, rader in empowerment and rader in human capital development. Because we have learned so much from him. Sir. Emeka Ofor is a model and he should be studied.

‘‘When we do case studies in business schools across the land, within Nigeria and across the world, we can enlarge and improve the entire world. Apart from entrepreneurship there are other areas of human endeavour that we have to process.

‘‘Precisely, Sir. Emeka Ofor is a rare model with several segments of his life, especially entrepreneurship that need to be studied for the development of common good,’’ he averred.