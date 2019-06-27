Kidnappers request N5m ransom to free Ondo abducted driver

The kidnappers of Akinde Felix a commercial bus driver in Ondo state along Akure / Ikere Ekiti highway have asked for N5 million ransom before the driver would be released,



Speaking with newsmen, the chairman of the Ado Ekiti park in Akure, Tayo Olorunmaye said the kidnapped driver left Ado Ekiti on Tuesday around 4:30am to book for a trip to Onitsha in Akure only to be Waylaid by kidnappers on the highway.

Olorunmaye confirmed that the driver’s abduction happened at about 5am.

The owner of the Toyota Previa, driven by the victim, Adedeji Adeyemi who spoke with newsmen said that the driver was the only one in the vehicle when he was waylaid by the abductors

.

Adeyemi, who said the abductors have called him requesting for N5 million ransom before the driver would be released, disclosed that “after much begging, they have asked us to bring N2m as ransom.”

The driver, Akinde Felix was driving towards Akure from Ado Ekiti, when the kidnappers blocked the highway and reportedly abducted him and some of the passengers.

Sources at the Ado Ekiti motor park in Akure said that the motorists travelling on the road noticed that the doors of a bus was left opened in the middle of the road and raised alarm.

“That was what attracted the attention of motorists and when the bus was check it was discovered that it was a commercial vehicle and the driver and passengers could not be found and they raised alarm.

The source who confirmed the abduction of the driver said the actual number of the passengers in the bus could not be ascertained.

According to him “the garage was contacted and the driver’s union swung into action, only to find the vehicle belong to one of the member of the union.

” The hoodlums took the advantage of the bad spot to carry out their operation, the whereabout of the occupants of the vehicle remained unknown, but we have reported to the security operatives”

Meanwhile, the state police lmage maker Femi Joseph said the family of the kidnapped driver was the one that lodged the complaint at the state police command.

A statement by the state police command said ” The Ondo State Police Command wishes to allay the fear of the general public as a result of the news making the rounds on the Social media that an eighteen seater bus conveying some passengers from ikere to Akure was blocked and ten persengers kidnapped.

“Some Online bloggers even referred to the victims as youth corps members.

“We wish to state that the story was exergerated and good enough, the State Coordinator of Nysc in Ondo State has issued a statement denying that any corps member was involved.

“To set the record straight,a space bus Toyota Previa vehicle was driven by One Akinde Felix from Ikere Ekiti enroute Akure yesterday 25/6/2019, with only the driver inside.

“At about 4am on a spot Close to the NYSC camp at ltaogbolu, the vehicle was blocked by suspected hoodlums while the driver who was the only occupant was whisked away.

” The Command has since begun investigation and intensifying efforts to not only rescue the victim but to also arrest the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the NYSC in the state had equally debunked the report that some corps member in the state have been kidnapped.

A statement by the management of the NYSC in the state, said “the news is not only false but baseless and unfounded.

The statement said “the management through the established procedure can authoritatively tell the general public especially the parents and guardians not to panic as all corps members serving in all the local governments in the state or those who are currently in camp at Ikare-Akoko are safe, sound and healthy.

It further said that “The Management of NYSC has put in place necessary machinery and effective measure to safeguard at all times the lives and properties of members of the service corps.” End