Kenneth Ekhuemelo receives Hymnodia car prize in church amid jubilation

Kenneth Ekhuemelo, the inaugural winner of Hymnodia, has been presented with a brand-new car, the star prize of the triple ‘E’ (entertainment, education and edification) reality television show created around hymns and worship.

The presentation, which attracted jubilant worshippers, took place at the All Saints (Army Headquarter) Cathedral, Abalti Barracks, Surulere, Lagos, on Sunday, where Ekhuemelo is an organist.

Hymnodia organisers had promised the winner of the competition a brand new car, in addition to the ASAPH, the main prize specially designed and named after King David’s chief musician, as well as N5 million.

The hymncert ended the 14-week showpiece that was aimed at reigniting the almost-forgotten hymn culture among young Nigerians.

Explaining the rationale for the presentation at the church, Kufre Ekanem, Managing Director of Philosoville, initiator of Hymnodia said the reality show redefined the art of worship and that since hymn has its foundation in the church, it was wise to bring the car to worship with Ekhuemelo.

